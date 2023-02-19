The final game of this weekend’s Premier League Round 24 serves us with another London derby between the Tottenham Hotspurs (12-3-8) and West Ham United (5-5-12). With this, we continue with our Premier League odds series and give off our analysis of the Tottenham-West Ham prediction and pick.

The Lilywhites fell to a 1-0 defeat in their Champions League last-16 first leg with AC Milan in midweek. Antonio Conte’s squad surrendered the sole goal of the game in just seven minutes to Brahim Diaz. The Spurs never found a goal despite 53% ball possession, an 111-9 total shot advantage, and an 8-3 edge on corner kicks.

After a 2-0 win over Derby in the FA Cup, David Moyes’s men held 1-1 draws to Newcastle and Chelsea in the Prem. The Hammers would certainly need points to survive in the Premier League, as they currently hold the 18th spot in the table.

Here are the Tottenham-West Hamsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Tottenham-West Ham Odds

Tottenham Hotspurs: -125

West Ham United: +360

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -116

Under 2.5 Goals: -106

How to Watch Tottenham vs. West Ham

TV: NBCSports.Com, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports App

Time: 11:30 AM ET/ 8:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why Tottenham Can Beat West Ham

Tottenham currently has 39 points in the Premier League, taking the fifth spot and trailing Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United. The Spurs have 12 wins, three draws, and eight defeats in 23 games played in the Prem. The Lilywhites are still in contention for the Champions League and FA Cup; their run in the Carabao Cup ended in November.

Antonio Conte’s return from gallbladder surgery has not produced successful outings for the squad. In 2023, Conte’s squad earned crucial wins over Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Manchester City in the Premier League, as well as excellent victories over Portsmouth and Preston in the FA Cup. However, the Lilywhites also took some beatings from Arsenal, Manchester City, Leicester City, and AC Milan.

Spurs are outsiders in the race to finish in the Top 4 and claim a Champions League spot next season. Christian Stellini will once again lead the Spurs and they could end up in fourth place with a win here as Liverpool defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday evening.

The Spurs will be unable to call Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Ryan Sessegnon. Fraser Forster will take goalkeeping duties with Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, and Ben Davies forming the back three. Harry Kane will be the central striker with Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-Min on the wings. Kane looks to add to his goal tallies, as he currently ranks second in the league with 17 goals, nine goals behind Man City striker Erling Haaland. Bentancur has five while Son and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have four each.

Why West Ham Can Beat Tottenham

David Moyes’ side is still on the verge of a relegation scare, as the Hammers share with the Peacocks and Saints in the bottom three. 11th placers Aston Villa are just eight points away from the Hammers, and taking the three points here might propel West Ham into 15th place, overtaking Wolves, Everton, and Bournemouth. West Ham has logged 19 goals this season but gave up 27. Despite their poor run in the Prem, West Ham is still in contention for the FA Cup as well as the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Since the turn of the calendar, the Irons played seven games. They secured wins over Everton, Brentford, and Derby County, had a 1-0 loss versus Wolverhampton, and three draws with Leeds, Newcastle, and Chelsea. In 11 away games, the Hammers have just won one game, drew three games, and secured six points of the possible 33. Moyes will have to improve their game averages of 13.3 total shots, 5.0 corners, and 43.4% ball possession, especially since they are facing a bitter London club rival. Alphonse Areola, Maxwel Cornet, Kurt Zouma, and Lucas Paqueta are unavailable for this game. Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd, and Aaron Cresswell are also doubtful heading into this fixture. Jarred Bowen, Said Benhrahma, and Michail Antonio will be primed to lead the attack. Danny Ings, the club’s leading goalscorer with six, might also see a few minutes as he still manages his recent injury. Captain Declan Rice is sure to get starting midfield duties alongside Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal, and Emerson Palmieri. Lukasz Fabianski will also start at goalkeeper.

Final Tottenham-West Ham Prediction & Pick

Round 24 will be closed with another tale of the London derby. Both clubs have shown excellent showings in their head-to-head matchups, but the Spurs have been a far superior offensive team than the Hammers. West Ham might be able to get out of relegation this season, but for now, it would be hard to pull an upset against their London rivals.

Final Tottenham-West Ham Prediction & Pick: Tottenham (-125)