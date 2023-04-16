West Ham and Arsenal battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our West Ham-Arsenal prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Hammers are currently in survival mode as the relegation battle remains competitive in the Prem. West Ham won its last Premier League match, going 1-0 against Fulham. In their Europa Conference League battle, they had a 1-1 draw against Belgium club KAA Gent.

Arsenal wants to preserve its spot at the top of English top-flight football. The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool last time, but they are undefeated for the last eight games in the Premier League.

Here are the West Ham-Arsenal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: West Ham-Arsenal Odds

West Ham United: +500

Arsenal FC: -185

Draw: +325

Over 2.5 Goals: -136

Under 2.5 Goals: +112

How to Watch West Ham vs. Arsenal

TV: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Sling Blue

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why West Ham Can Beat Arsenal

West Ham United is in 14th place in the league table at the moment and has not been at its best this season. The Hammers edged Fulham to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in the London Stadium.

West Ham United can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record against the current league leaders. West Ham last won against Arsenal in January 2019 with captain Declan Rice. The Hammers have a 6-3-6 home record, scoring 19 goals while giving up 19 as well.

What must be considered as well, though, is that West Ham is battling for their top-division status as relegation looms on the horizon. Such fighting spirit has led to unlikely Premier League results in recent seasons. The Hammers placed seventh in the Prem last season.

West Ham may have struggled to grab a result in Belgium in midweek as they drew 1-1 with an energetic Gent, but they did manage to get through that match without any notable roster reductions. Regardless, West Ham still has the best odds of winning in the second Europa Conference League.

Gianluca Scamacca is listed as West Ham’s only injury concern at present and David Moyes has a strong squad to pick from elsewhere. Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen are expected to lead the line while Declan Rice retains his spot in the midfield with Vladimir Coufal, Lucas Paqueta, Tomas Soucek, and Emerson Palmieri.

Why Arsenal Can Beat West Ham

Arsenal is currently at the top of the Premier League standings and has been in exceptional form so far this season. The Gunners were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Liverpool in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Arsenal has been exceptional under Mikel Arteta this season and is the frontrunner to win the Premier League title. Despite losing their bid to the UEFA Conference League, the Gunners have not lost their form in English top-flight football. Arsenal has an 11-2-2 record on away games, scoring 30 goals in their travels.

The visitors are still largely fancied to take all three points here even at a ground where they hold an up-and-down record of late (W2, D2, L1). That said, their record against the Hammers remains very one-way in their favor. In the last seven face-offs between the clubs, Arsenal won seven times and went to a draw once.

The Gunners are still without William Saliba for this trip across the capital as the Frenchman continues to struggle with a back problem. In more positive news, Eddie Nketiah should be deemed fit to take part, though Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are both still recovering from knee injuries.

Arteta will still be having the three Gabriels in the starting lineup (Martinelli, Jesus, and Magalhaes). Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard provide some attacking power while Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka will command the midfield.

Final West Ham-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

West Ham will surely need some optimistic results in this match at the London Stadium, but Arsenal has been fueling their Premier League trophy hopes. Back the visitors to get the win in this high-scoring match.

Final West Ham-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (-185), Over 2.5 goals (-136)