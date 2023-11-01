A new snippet that can be heard over the phone hints that Olivia Rodrigo has song for new Hunger Games movie.

It looks like Olivia Rodrigo may have recorded a new single for the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

A snippet of a new Rodrigo song was released by dialing a phone number, according to Pop Buzz.

It appears to be influenced by The Hunger Games.

Olivia Rodrigo's song for The Hunger Games

Fans of the movie franchise know that the movies have featured legendary artists in the past movies. This includes Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Lorde. Even actress Jennifer Lawrence reached Number 12 on the Hot 100 with The Hanging Tree.

Since a new Hunger Games is approaching in November, it seems as though Olivia recorded the lead single for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Plus, she seems to have released a snippet of it.

Olivia's official fan page tweeted a phone emoji yesterday. Additionally, another fan account tweeted the number +1(323)622-7687, along with some cloud emojis, a dove, and a heart.

When the phone number is called, it is a snippet of a new, unreleased, moody, and mysterious song. You can't hear Olivia sing, hinting at a ballad for the new Hunger Games.

Fans speculated if this is a part of a Guts unreleased or reissue of some sort, but hints that it's a balled for the movie point more towards that direction.

Rachel Zegler, who plays the character of Lucy Gray in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, liked the tweet of Olivia's number, and Lionsgate, who is producing the movie, follows Olivia on X.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released in theaters on November 17. We'll all find out for sure if Olivia Rodrigo's telephone message comes to fruition as a ballad for the movie.