President Joe Biden shocked listeners when he ended his speech with “God save the Queen.” The speech took place on Friday (June 16) at the National Safer Communities Summit in West Hartford, Connecticut. He was there to discuss gun safety legislation.

He ended his speech noting that the approaching storm would not allot him to shake hands with the audience and then he said, “All right? God Save the Queen, man.”

“God Save the Queen,” is a famous phrase in Britain that refers to the country's national anthem. The term is now used as “God Save the King,” since Queen Elizabeth II's son King Philip III is now the King of Britian upon her death last year.

“Several of you have asked me why he might have said that. I have no idea. Other poolers likewise have no idea,” said Todd Gillman, the White House bureau chief for the Dallas Morning News.

However, the White House press office later said Biden was “commenting to someone in the crowd,” per BBC News.

While the ending of Biden's speech began trending on Twitter his call was to propose new laws to ban AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. The new laws would also make gun owners liable for the unsafe storage of their weapons.

“If any one of you drove up to the parking lot here today, got out of your car, left a key in your car and a kid comes along — 13-14 years old — gets in your car, takes it on a joyride and kills someone — guess what? You’re liable,” Biden said.

This follows Biden's announcement of his second run for United States president.