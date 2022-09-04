‘Pretty unusual:’ Cade McNamara gets real about Jim Harbaugh’s setup after potential last game as starter for Michigan

Cade McNamara may have just played his last game as a starter for Michigan. The Wolverines emerged with a lopsided victory over Colorado State on Saturday, 51-7, but for his part, McNamara didn’t do much to prove that he deserves to be Michigan’s starting quarterback the rest of the way.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh previously announced that J.J. McCarthy would get the starting nod for Week 2 as Harbaugh continues to ponder who’s going to be the squad’s QB1 for the remainder of the season. After what we saw from McCarthy on Saturday against Colorado State, however, this might turn out to be a permanent move to the starting lineup for the sophomore quarterback.

Speaking to the press following his somewhat underwhelming performance against Colorado State, McNamara got brutally honest about coach Harbaugh’s current quarterback setup. The third-year quarterback, who is now in his final year with the squad, admitted that he isn’t completely in agreement with Harbaugh’s decision (h/t Aaron McMann of mlive.com):

“I’d definitely say it was pretty unusual,” McNamara said. “It was kind of a thing that I wasn’t expecting by the end of the camp. I thought I had my best camp; I thought I put myself in a good position.

“And that was the decision that coach went with.”

McNamara wasn’t terrible on Saturday, though. He did complete 9 out of his 18 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. As a matter of fact, Harbaugh had nothing but praise for him after the win:

“Executing, no issues,” Harbaugh said. “You’ve got to give credit to the quarterback, as well, when that’s taking place on offense. (He) moved the ball; scored points — I thought he had a really good game.”

Regardless of the ongoing race for Michigan’s QB1 spot, what is clear is that Cade McNamara will continue to put in his best effort to help his team achieve its goals this season: