The Samaritan 2 is in the works with Amazon, starring Sylvester Stallone, with a script being penned by Bragi F. Schut, who wrote the first movie.

Stallone will return as producer, which will be a followup to 2022's Samaritan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original Samaritan was an action movie directed by Julius Avery. It was about a young boy a sanitation worker saved from a beating. The boy considers the older man a superhero who disappeared 20 years earlier after battling it out with archenemies.

The Samaritan premeire

The movie premiered exclusively on Prime Video in August of 2022 in 240+ countries and territories worldwide. It ended up overperforming for the steamer, being in the number one spot for three consecutive weeks.

As for the writing, Schut wrote the first script on spec. It gathered interest from various production shops before Balboa and MGM picked it up.

For the writer, if Samaritan takes off, it will mark the second original franchise for the scribe. Escape Room was written by him and ended up having a sequel.

Schut is quite a seasoned writer. He also penned the Last Voyage of the Demeter. It took 20 years from spec script to the screen and was finally released by Universal this summer. Additionally, he worked on a Dungeons & Dragons television pilot.

Verve reps the writer, along with management firm Realm and attorney Rob Szymanski.

The Samaritan 2 will be a welcome addition to Prime Video and surely will be just as big of a Stallone hit as the original.