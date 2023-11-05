Sound of Freedom gets a release date on Prime Video after surprising box office success of independent film.

The surprise hit movie Sound of Freedom will soon be streaming on Prime Video.

Its impressive $242 million box office run was good enough for Amazon, who acquired the streaming rights, according to Variety.

Sound of Freedom release and criticism

The movie was released in theaters in July and generated $184 million in North America and $242 million globally. This made it the first independent release in post-pandemic times to surpass the $100 million mark in the U.S. and Canada. Plus, it currently ranks as the 10th biggest domestic film of 2024.

It was popular with religious and conservative media groups. Freedom was partially crowdfunded and backed by Angel Studios, which is based in Utah. The independent streaming and distribution company had unconventional ways of promoting the film, which included a Pay It Forward app that allowed the public to buy and donate tickets.

Sound of Freedom was written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde. It is based on the story of Tim Ballard (played by Jim Caviezel), who was a former government agent who embarked on a mission in Columbia to stop sex traffickers and rescue children.

The independent film caused some controversy. Upon its release, there were accusations that the film embellished the reality of child exploitation and that it stoked political conspiracy theories. Called a “QAnon-tinged thriller” by Rolling Stone, that was designed to “appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer.”

However, the audience and some critics have responded to the film more favorably.

Decide for yourself your thoughts when Sound of Freedom begins streaming on Prime Video on December 26.