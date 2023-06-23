Prince Harry had big dreams for his now canceled podcast Archetypes. According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex wanted to interview former U.S. President Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The prince wanted to talk to them about their childhood and upbringing, but nothing ever came from it, per TMZ.

Harry spoke with several producers in hopes of getting Trump and Putin on his joint podcast with wife Meghan Markle. The ideas he had were mostly about childhood trauma and how their experiences made them who they are. Which he would then sit down with each individually and have a chat. Harry also thought he could get Pope Francis as a guest to talk about religion.

Although, these ideas never came to be, and never will now. The producers called the ideas impractical because Putin and Zuckerberg almost never speak about their childhoods.

This comes after the news of Prince Harry's podcast cancellation. In a joint statement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Spotify, they said they have “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Markle and Harry failed to make enough content for Spotify to payout their $20 million contract in full. Archewell, Harry and Meghan's company, retains the IP rights to the podcast and existing 12 episode first season. The existing episodes of the series will be available on Spotify, but it's not clear if Archewell will release those episodes wide on all major podcast platforms.