Prince Harry is shutting down rumors. “This is not true,” a rep for the Duke of Sussex, 38, said in a statement to Page Six on Sunday (May 21).

The response follows a report that Harry would rent a private room in the luxury hotel San Vicente Bungalows without his wife Meghan Markle whom he married in 2018. The couple share two children together: son Archie, 4 and daughter Lilibet 23 months.

The club is known for its high-profile guests. Their policy is that there are no cameras in the facility and reportedly prohibits guests from “sharing their experience or approaching others inside the clubhouse as well.”

This report follows last week’s alleged paparazzi chase that involved Harry, Meghan, and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ragland were in the Big Apple attending the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan where Meghan was honored.

The NYPD issued a statement about the incident saying how it was “challenging” for the trio.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging,” the statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

The couple had many critics regarding their “near catastrophic” incident including Whoopi Goldberg who expressed her opinion on ‘The View.’

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were followed by paparazzi while leaving the Ziegfeld Theatre. Their spokesperson called it a ‘near-catastrophic car chase,’” Goldberg said on the show while making a face. The audience began laughing.

“Others said it wasn’t bad,” she continued, “but I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time.

“But I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That’s where you have chases. That’s where you can move at high speeds.”

She expressed that the trio “were dealing with aggressive paparazzi,” adding, “It just doesn’t work in New York.”

Besides the public statement from the couple’s rep, they have not put out a public response in regards to the alleged paparazzi chase.