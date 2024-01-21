The Moon Gatherer Bug has stumped players from their progress in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has a lot of side quests, and once you've arrived in the Sacred Archives, you'll have the opportunity to start the Moon Gatherer side quest. However, many players reportedly experienced the Moon Gatherer bug which prevents progress for many players. In this guide, we tell you how to circumvent this bug and how you can fix it if you've gotten stuck because of it.

UPDATE (January 20, 2024): The 1.02 patch reportedly fixes the Moon Gatherer Bug, which should mean that updating to the latest version of the game should prevent this bug from freezing your camera and stopping your progress.

Moon Gatherer Bug Fix in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The Moon Gatherer side quest is just one of the several available side quests in the game which you can access in the Sacred Archives. Just like most other side quests, this one is triggered by talking to an NPC, aptly called Moon Gatherer. However, many players report (and we ourselves experienced this as well) that you can end up getting stuck at the end of the conversation if you don't allow it to finish their voice line before moving on to the next dialogue window. The screen would get stuck and lock your controls, preventing you from continuing on.

After experimenting on both PC and PS5, we found the solution to this issue to be quite simple.

For PC, before you start the conversation with the Moon Gatherer, you have to set your FPS limit to 120 FPS or lower. We do not know why having unlimited FPS triggers this bug, but it is what it is.

For PS5, simply disconnect your controller from your PS5, then reconnect it. The dialogue box that tells you that the controller has disconnected would allow you to break the freeze, allowing you to regain control of Sargon. The camera will still be frozen, though, but you'll just have to exit the room through the exit on the right to fix it. We assume that this solution also works for the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox.

And that's how you fix the Moon Gatherer Bug in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and the Nintendo Switch. Not yet sold on this new game? You can also check out our review, or play the demo.