Motherly Love is a side quest in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown which takes place in the Depths. Overall, this short side quest requires the player to speak with an NPC, fight a boss, and another surprise. However, some players might not know where exactly to go. Therefore, we created a guide for the Motherly Love Side Quest in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

How To Do The Motherly Love Quest in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

To begin the quest, which is located in the Depths, you should first Complete the main quest up to “The Path to the Sand Prison” Main quest. You should now have a map of the Depths, making it much easier to explore.

Now, to complete the Motherly Love Side Quest in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, players must:

Find the Old Woman In the Depths & Listen To Her Story Side: Grab the Lore Collectible across from her on the left side of the room

Locate & Defeat Elrik

Enter The Room to the left of Elrik after defeating it Side: Note: Grab the Lore Collectible at the end of the room with the skeletons

Return to the previous room & defeat the Crawler

While that's everything you need to do to complete the quest, we'll go a step further and show you exactly where to go. The Map below show where to find the Old Woman, and the arrows indicate which directions to take to reach Elrik. Once you defeated the Elrik boar, return to the Old Woman.

When the player returns, the Old Woman springs a trap, revealing herself to be a Crawler. Defeat the Crawler, and you'll complete the quest. The reward for beating the Motherly Love Quest is the Indomitable Spirit Amulet. Overall, it moderately increases the damage of all melee attacks when your HP is low. While a decent amulet, we don't use it often since we try not to lose our HP in most battles.

Additionally, make sure to nab the Lore collectibles across from the spot where you initially met the Old Woman, and in the room with the skeletons. That should hopefully help you on your journey to 100% the game.

Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know to complete the Motherly Love Side Quest in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. We hope this guide helped you complete this quest with ease as you travel navigate your way through the game.

