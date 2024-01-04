The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown system requirements are now available.

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown's release date is coming soon. Its upcoming release has gotten players wondering about things such as its system requirements, as well as how it will perform. Thankfully, Ubisoft recently released the system requirements for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, as well as their expected performance on all platforms.

Ubisoft uploaded the Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra system requirements for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This allows players to see if they can run the game, as well as how high they crank the settings to make the game prettier. Here are all three of the system requirements:

MINIMUM (1920×1080, 60 FPS, Graphics Quality Normal) CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen3 1200 3.1 GHz GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM) RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup) Hard disk space: 30GB DirectX version: DirectX 11 OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

RECOMMENDED (2560×1440 [2K], 60 FPS, Graphics Quality High) CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM) RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup) Hard disk space: 30GB DirectX version: DirectX 11 OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

ULTRA (3840×2160 [4K], 60 FPS, Graphics Quality Ultra) CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB VRAM) RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup) Hard disk space: 30GB DirectX version: DirectX 11 OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)



As players can no doubt see, only the CPU and GPU dictate how high the settings can go. The game's RAM, storage, DirectX Version, and OS requirements remain unchanged. It's important to note, however, that the image included in the website says “SSD Storage” instead of “Hard disk space” as listed below it. This implies that the game might require SSD storage, something that a lot of modern games now require.

Other than the system requirements for the game's PC version, the post also revealed the expected performance on all platforms the game will be available in, namely the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.

Nintendo Switch Handheld: 720p, 60FPS Docked: 1080p, 60FPS

PlayStation 5 All models: 4k, 120 FPS

PlayStation 4 PS4 Pro: 4K, 60FPS PS4: 1080p, 60FPS

Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X: 4K, 120FPS Xbox Series S: 1440p, 60FPS

Xbox One Xbox One X: 4K, 60FPS Xbox One S: 1080p, 60FPS Xbox One: 1080p, 60FPS



Thankfully, it would appear that the game will run at at least 60 FPS no matter which console the player uses.

That's all the information we have about the system requirements for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, as well as their expected performance in consoles. The game comes out on January 18, 2024. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.