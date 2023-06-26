Prince William visited Lambeth in south London to promote his new Homewards initiative, a project to end homelessness in the UK. Following Princess Diana's footsteps, William allocated $3.8 million as relief and seed money to six different locations to make homelessness “rare, brief, and unrepeated,” per People.

His inspiration for Homewards was his mother, the late Princess Diana. “The visits we made, left a deep and lasting impression,” said William. “I met so many extraordinary people and listened to so many heart-breaking personal stories. Too many people have found themselves without a stable and permanent place to call home.”

“Through these visits, I have seen first-hand the breadth and complexities of homelessness,” he continued.

“A personal thank you to people such as Dave Wilson, who is here today and who gave me an induction in selling the Big Issue [magazine] last summer,” he said.

Prince William, over the next two days, plans to tour all six of the locations in the UK where Homewards is taking place. He sees this as something that will define his working years and thus his legacy. The Prince of Wales is following the example of Finland, where they have effectively ended homelessness. Finland is a good example for this initiative.

“Over the next five years, I believe that we have a unique opportunity to develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact. This will inspire belief throughout the U.K. — and beyond — that homelessness can be ended for good,” said William, praising the collaboration between local and private charities.