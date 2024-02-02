The King and I...

Priscilla will start streaming on Max starting Feb. 23, following its cinematic release last October, Variety reported.

The film, based on the eponymous Presley's 2022 book Elvis and Me, stars Cailee Spaeny in the title role, tells the story of Priscilla's marriage to Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi). It spans their first meeting in Germany to their lives as a married couple at Graceland.

It also tells the story of rise and fall of the couple's marriage. It also sheds a different light on the king of Rock ‘n' Roll through his wife's eyes.

Spaeny was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor. The film itself was nominated at the 80th Venice Film Festival for the Golden Lion. Spaeny won the Coppa Volpi as Best Actress.

While the movie was made with the real Priscilla's cooperation, her daughter Lisa Marie had a different opinion.

She wrote Sofia Coppola, the director, a scathing email, calling the script “vengeful contemptuous. Elvis' daughter was especially horrified at how ‘The King' had been portrayed. The email exchange happened before Lisa Marie's death in January 2023.

Lisa Marie also told Coppola that she would speak publicly against the film, as well as her mother, the film's subject, who was also the movie's producer.

“I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly,” she wrote in the emails.

Coppola replied, “I hope that when you see the final film you will feel differently, and understand I’m taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity.”

