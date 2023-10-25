Spiderman actress Kirsten Dunst helped Cailee Spaeny get the leading role as Priscilla Presley in Priscilla.

“I auditioned for the casting department, and they had some interest in me for a few years,” the 25-year-old star told Page Six.

“Kirsten Dunst put a good word in for me,” she added.

Kirsten Dunst and Sofia Coppola's connection

Dunst knows Coppola, the director of Priscilla, fairly well. She starred in three of her movies, including The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and The Beguiled.

The Priscilla movie recently screened at the New York Film Festival. It focuses on Elvis Presley's wife, Priscilla, and their relationship. It's based on the memoir Elvis and Me.

“To work with Sofia is one thing, but to be in one of her films and play this role. I just couldn't imagine this is my life. I'm really lucky and honored,” Spaeny said about getting the part.

Elvis is played by Jacob Elordi, who also starred in Euphoria.

When it comes to Spaeny's favorite part of the movie, she said, “The scene where Priscilla puts on her fake eyelashes before going into labor is my favorite scene.” She added, “That was my favorite moment because I think it says so much about who she is. Also the pressure she had on herself, and also this commitment and strength about her.”

“I think what was so great about Sofia's movies is that she focuses on these really simple shots that they almost look like photographs. She lets you sit there and breathe, and so it becomes something special,” the actress continued.

Whether Kirsten helped with the part or not, if previews indicate the film, Cailee Spaeny nailed the part.

Priscilla arrives in theaters on November 3.