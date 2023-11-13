Euphoria and Priscilla star Jacob Elordi was asked to read for the iconic role of Superman by DC, to which he declined.

Don't expect Priscilla star Jacob Elordi in any superhero projects anytime — including DC's films with Superman.

No capes for Elvis

Speaking to GQ UK for their latest profile, Elordi discussed the superhero movie genre. When asked if he could see himself in one, he gave a clear answer.

“Not particularly, no. I've always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!'” he said with fake optimism. “And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don't see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies.”

That doesn't mean filmmakers haven't tried to recruit him for their superhero films. “Well, they asked me to read for Superman,” the Priscilla star revealed. “That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.' That's too much. That's too dark for me.”

For those who may call Elordi's stance pretentious, he has a simple retort. “How is caring about your output pretentious?” he asked. “But not caring, and knowingly feeding people s**t, knowing that you're making money off of people's time, which is literally the most valuable thing that they have — how is that the cool thing?”

Jacob Elordi first gained fame for his roles in the Kissing Booth series for Netflix and Euphoria for HBO. In 2023, he made two independent films that gained attention during the film festival circuit: Saltburn and Priscilla. He plays Elvis Presley in the latter, which was directed by Sofia Coppola. It is the second Elvis-adjacent film in the past year, but this film tells the story from the perspective of Priscilla Presley (played by Cailee Spaney).