Priscilla star Jacob Elordi appears to be a big fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The actor who portrayed Elvis recently spoke about his fandom towards the film. “I've seen it four times. It's so funny. Those kids, I think they're hilarious. It's super meticulous and well thought-out. In the hotels, it's been my comfort movie,” the star told GQ.

Jacob Eldori's fandom for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more

He brought this up, considering sitting around watching movies is one of his favorite things to do in his downtime.

Along with Turtles, Jacob Elordi grew up admiring Heath Ledger and Christian Bale as a big fan of The Dark Knight.

Asked about being in a superhero film, he said, “Not particularly, no. I've always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!'” He added, “And obviously, anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don't see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies.”

After his statement, he said, “And then I'm supposed to finish it with: ‘Never say never!”

Whether the actor ever portrays a superhero or not, it's hard to say. And whether the Ninja Turtles are considered superheroes could be argued. However, if he could participate in a Heroes In a Half-Shell film, it might suit him well.

Pricilla is out in theaters now, where Jacob Elordi plays the King of Rock, Elvis.