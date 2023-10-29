Talk about making a splash: Property Brother Jonathan Scott revealed he had a drink thrown on his face during a date.

The host is engaged now, but dating was a bit rough at times for him, as he revealed his love life at times before meeting Zooey Deschanel, according to People.

It was all disclosed during an interview on the podcast You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes.

Apparently, he went on several pretty awful dates.

Jonathan Scott talks about an awful dating experience

“I was out with this one person, and I'd known her socially through other people,” he said. “We went out for dinner, and she spent the entire dinner making fun of the strangers in the restaurant. Literally, their physical attributes the way they were talking, and I was so confused. I'm like, ‘Is the conversation that dull that you want to make fun of this elderly couple that's over here?' It was really weird.”

When the date was wrapping up, Scott told the girl, “I don't think this is a match; I don't think we should do this again.” She wasn't too happy to hear this.

“She lost it on me,” he said. “She threw a drink at me and called me an asshole in the middle of the restaurant.” He added, “I don't like it when people are looking at me, and every eye in the restaurant turned.”

Scott explained that he had to end the night, and “it was horrible.”

Holmes asked what kind of drink it was, and the Property Brother said it was white wine.

Luckily, this type of scene seems over for Jonathan Scott since he and Deschanel announced their engagement last August after four years of dating.