The 2023 MLB season is quickly coming to a close and the playoff race is also heating up in both the American League and National League. September is a time for ball clubs to expand their rosters and call up prospects worthy of seeing some time in the big leagues. The Boston Red Sox are one team who will likely promote a couple of youngsters.

While Wild Card is still a possibility, it's common knowledge the Red Sox probably won't go far if they made the postseason. That being said, Boston could look to turn the page and give prospects a chance to showcase themselves in the show with the hopes of being a part of the organization's future.

Without further ado, here are three Red Sox prospects who must be called up when the rosters expand from 26 to 28 players next month.

Bobby Dalbec, IF

A familiar name to Red Sox fans who has no shortage of service time in the Majors. Bobby Dalbec made his debut back in 2020 and played over 100 games in each of the last two seasons before spending most of 2023 in Triple-A Worchester. Triston Casas has instead been the main man at first base for Alex Cora. And while he's having a decent year, Dalbec has proven that he deserves the opportunity to finish the season in the bigs.

Dalbec has always been praised for his bat and you can see why. The 28-year-old is batting .275 with 30 home runs in Triple-A in 92 games. Sure, the strikeouts numbers are still concerning (136 K's), but Dalbec is showing that he can consistently hit for power. I mean, he did go deep 25 times with the Red Sox in 2021, too.

On top of that, Dalbec has been versatile in the Minors, playing a variety of positions. That gives him a better chance of getting innings in the show. Dalbec must be back with the big league club in September. He's very deserving.

Ceddanne Rafaela, IF

Signed for a measly $10,000 out of Curacao in 2017, Ceddanne Rafaela has turned into a special talent for the Red Sox with his superior athleticism. His defense was a clear strength but a couple of years ago, Rafaela also started to figure it out offensively. That's the reason he's ready to be in the Majors. Rafaela hit .299 across two levels in 2022 then in 2023, he's slashing over .300 between Double-A and Triple-A with 19 homers and 73 RBI. Oh, Rafaela has also swiped 34 bags. He is a toolsy player who can make an impact in more ways than one.

There is no question Rafaela is the best prospect the Red Sox have, but if they did make the playoffs, he wouldn't have enough service time to be on the roster. That could result in Boston letting him break through for Opening Day in 2024 instead, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him at Fenway once September rolls around, either. Rafaela has certainly earned it.

Brandon Walter, LHP

Brandon Walter already pitched in the MLB earlier this season, compiling a respectable 3.07 ERA in 14.1 innings and six appearances in total. He pounds the strike zone and pitches to contact. With the Red Sox rotation rather full at the moment after the return of Chris Sale, perhaps a long relief role is what's best for Walter in the Majors. He had success in that spot when he was called up. His 5.26 ERA as a starter in Triple-A isn't exactly anything to write home about, anyway.