As we move into July, gaming companies such as Sony get ready to announce the next wave of games available as part of their membership programs. PS+ members can look forward to three new titles that'll be free to download and play, starting Tuesday, July 4th.

Last month's PS+ titles included NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi. This month we step off the basketball court and into some warfare as well as some spooky vibes.

Let's take a look at the new titles coming to PS+ in July.

PS+ July 2023 Monthly Games

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War (PS4, PS5)

The 2020 first-person shooter developed by Treyarch and Raven Software is the first game to headline the list. While most people are playing Warzone and the MW2 remake, you'll still be able to enjoy the game's single player experience. The story takes place between Black Ops and Black Ops II, during the heat of the Cold War. You follow the established trio of Woods, Mason, and Hudson as they dig deeper into a conspiracy that as they “attempt to stop a plot decades in the making.” Take action in iconic battles in locations like East Berlin, Vietnam, and Turkey, and more in an early 1980s setting.

Also worth mentioning is the game's Zombies mode that comes with a whole new arsenal of weapons.

Alan Wake Remastered (PS4, PS5)

Maintaining the core gameplay elements and narrative structure is the remaster of Alan Wake, which originally released in 2010. The remaster includes both DLCs and retains almost everything the original had (except the product placement). You control Wake, a troubled author, who tries to uncover the mystery behind his wife's disappearance. You visit Bright Falls, where you experience all sorts of blackouts and visions while a supernatural force of darkness bends everyone's will against you. You'll endure the nightmare as long as it takes to uncover the mysteries and make it out alive.

There was no remastered edition for Alan Wake American Nightmare, as only Alan Wake and it's two DLC were remastered.

Endling – Extinction Is Forever

The indie-survival game developed by Herobeat studios is the third and final game included with PS+ this month. It's a third-person game set in a 3D side-scrolling world. You control a Mother Fox escaping from a human caused forest-fire. Along the way, you have various interactions with other animals in search for your own cub. The game has multiple endings depending on your choices you made throughout with certain characters.

It was nominated for the “Games For Impact Award” in 2022 at the Game Awards, and has since received generally favorable reviews.

Rundown

You can read more about the new titles on Playstation's official blog post here.

Altogether, there is a nice variety of the types of games available for Playstation Plus Members this month. Last month's games will still be available for download until Monday, July 3rd.

