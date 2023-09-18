Former PSG manager Christophe Galtier is denying allegations of racism that have emerged from his time in charge of Nice, reported by GOAL. Alongside his son, John Valovic, Galtier faces accusations of having made racist remarks while managing the club.

The allegations came to light via an email leak involving Nice's sporting director, Julien Fournier. Fournier has admitted to writing the email, explaining that he did so to “protect” himself. The situation has escalated to the point where a criminal investigation is now underway.

Galtier and his son were taken into custody in June, and formal charges were filed against them. The former PSG manager is scheduled to stand trial in a French court, where he could face up to three years in prison if found guilty.

Throughout the ordeal, Galtier has consistently maintained his innocence and vehemently denied the accusations against him. He refutes the allegations of racism and has also denied ever instructing players not to observe the Ramadan fast, which is an integral part of Muslim culture.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Galtier stated, “It's false, completely false. People in football know me, players know me, managers know me, but obviously in such an affair, we keep one phrase and we don't keep all the people that have supported me.”

Regarding Ramadan, Galtier emphasized that his primary concern as a manager has always been the health of his players and the performance of his team. He stated, “My players managed Ramadan as they wanted. They all played. We can analyze, judge, and criticize the way that I made the team play, that I'm called a defensive coach, but I can't accept being called a racist. I can't accept it. I am the opposite of that.”

As the legal proceedings continue, Christophe Galtier remains steadfast in his denial of the allegations and seeks to clear his name from the serious accusations of racism that have been made against him.