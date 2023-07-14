Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are looking for a new number 9 in this transfer window. The Ligue 1 giants have confirmed the departure of Lionel Messi and are likely to lose Mauro Icardi as well. Moreover, the rumours surrounding Kylian Mbappe aren’t going away. Hence, they have decided to prioritize Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane this summer.

According to the reports from RMC Sport, PSG have decided to accelerate talks for the signature of the England captain. The PSG representatives were in London last week to discuss the move with Daniel Levy.

The Ligue 1 giants understand that to make this move happen; they must convince Kane first. The England captain’s priority is to stay in England and break the Premier League goalscoring record held by Alan Shearer. Hence, he could join Manchester United this summer, who also have Champions League football next season.

The first meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and PSG happened last week, but the Ligue 1 giants failed to agree personal terms with their captain. Now, a new meeting is scheduled between the two parties. Kane has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga giants have yet to negotiate a fee with Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich is set to offer the England captain a 12 million euro net contract. PSG can easily outbid those finances, but the personal terms remain a question mark. The Ligue 1 giants are expected to offer 100 million euros for Kane’s services, which could tempt Levy. Kane only has one year left on his current deal in North London. It is up to Spurs to get a decent offer for him this summer or allow him to walk away for nothing next summer.