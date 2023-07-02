Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have started their life without World Cup winner Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend was bought two years ago to bring the Champions League to the French Capital. However, Messi never filled those expectations and left the club with fans on his case. Now, the French giants have identified Kang-in Lee from RCD Mallorca.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the representatives of PSG and Lee are confident about the deal. The medical tests are already completed, and there is a verbal agreement in place between the two clubs. Now, it's all about seeing the player signing the PSG contract.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alongside Messi, there are reports linking Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer. Despite the links, the French superstar is adamant that he will be with the PSG team on the pre-season tour. Regardless of Mbappe's fate, Ligue 1 champions are confident that Lee can be one of those players who can fill the boots of the World Cup winners and reinforce their attack. PSG's sporting director Luis Campos has been keeping an eye on the South Korean for a long time. Reports from MARCA suggest that the contract is already signed by the player.

Atletico Madrid were one of the teams that initially had an interest in signing the player, but the talks collapsed between the clubs. Lee had a fantastic 2022/23 season with RCD Mallorca, scoring six goals and providing six assists. Moreover, he has a €25m termination clause in his La Liga contract. However, the Spanish club can allow him to walk away for a lower fee.