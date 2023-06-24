Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi might not be PSG teammates anymore, but the Frenchman still has serious love for arguably the greatest football player ever. Saturday happened to be Messi's 36th birthday and Mbappe made sure to send the Argentine a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Via Barca Worldwide:

📲 MBAPPE WISHES MESSI ON INSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/6BIS5UISCC — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) June 24, 2023

Mbappe thanked Messi for being a great teammate during their two-year tenure in Paris together and said the former Barcelona man not only helped him become a better player but also played a key part in helping him grow as a human being.

Of course, Mbappe's future with PSG is looking extremely uncertain at the moment after informing the club he won't sign a new deal next summer, which means the Parisiens would lose their talisman for free. While Kylian Mbappe insists he'll be at the Parc des Princes for the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, Paris is looking to cash in now for the France international.

Real Madrid is his most logical destination but they'd have to pay in the ballpark of €150-200 million in order to sign Mbappe. There have been rumors that Los Blancos have already made an offer in that range, but it remains to be seen if the blockbuster move will happen.

As for Messi, he is officially heading across the pond to play for Inter Miami in the MLS, with his debut set for late July. While Messi wanted a Barca reunion, he received a lucrative offer from David Beckham's club with some insane contract perks.

Even though Mbappe and Messi won't share the pitch anymore at PSG, perhaps we'll see the two clash in the 2026 World Cup, but it's hard to imagine the latter suiting up for Argentina in three years' time. You never know, though.