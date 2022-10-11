Kylian Mbappe PSG departure rumors swirling again amid rumblings of ‘broken’ relationship

Here we go again. After signing the biggest contract in football history, PSG star Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave the club in January amid reports of a broken relationship between the player and the Ligue 1 giants, per Mario Cortegana:

Kylian Mbappé has asked to leave PSG in January as his relationship with the club has broken, reports @MarioCortegana The rumors are back 😅 pic.twitter.com/adorXVzpZW — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 11, 2022

This is frankly hard to believe considering he’s set to be paid nearly €450 million through 2025. Mbappe had his sights set on a move to Real Madrid for quite some time, but PSG ultimately changed his mind with a contract proposal he couldn’t reject.

According to Cortegana, Paris won’t allow Kylian Mbappe to leave for Madrid, though. Liverpool is reportedly the only possible option at the moment. Of course, there was quite the saga between Los Blancos and PSG over the Frenchman’s services, with Nasser Al Khelaifi and Florentino Perez clashing heads before.

Also, Mbappe and Neymar have a strained relationship and clearly do not get along. The Brazilian was asked about just that on the latest international break and laughed at the reporter before walking away.

Kylian Mbappe is still keen on wearing a Real Madrid shirt one day, but it remains to be seen if that’ll happen anytime soon. But, it’s clear he isn’t happy with the Parisiens. As Fabrizio Romano noted though, they have zero intentions of selling him in the new year:

Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. 🚨🔴🔵 #Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. pic.twitter.com/tETVVxB2yy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2022

It’s absolutely absurd that Mbappe wants out after getting paid more money than god. But, we’ll see what happens once the transfer window opens in a few months. Despite being unhappy, the youngster already has 11 goals this term across all competitions.