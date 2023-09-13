Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid. These two words have become pretty synonymous over the last couple of years in the football world. The French superstar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a long time. However, Mbappe's current club, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), are also preparing the potential alternatives for the World Cup winner.

The Ligue 1 champions have already landed Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos but would need a lot more signings to be able to replace the phenomenal trio of Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi. According to the reports from Sport, Vinicius and Rodrigo are the two priorities for PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The Ligue 1 champions want to sign at least one of these players next summer.

Vinicius Jr. is an unsellable product for Real Madrid, as he is given the historic No.7 squad number. However, things can change, considering the racial abuse he received from the Spanish public last season. Rodrygo is a far more attractive option for PSG due to the sentimental values of Vinicius at the club.

Marco Verratti has officially left PSG to join Qatar, and manager Luis Enrique understands the importance of replacing him. Hence, the club hierarchy is monitoring Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, or Federico Valverde. The value of these three Real Madrid midfielders have fallen since the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The English midfielder has been influential in Real Madrid's first four La Liga games, as he has scored five goals.

As the transfer window is now closed, PSG cannot sign any more players for now. However, they are already planning for the January window and next summer to see how the squad shapes up under Enrique.