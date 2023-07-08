The transfer rumors are swirling on a weekly basis around Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman revealed he won't sign a new deal with PSG next summer. That means the club is looking to sell him before the transfer window closes in order to steer clear from Mbappe leaving on a free transfer in 2024.

Well, his latest comments in a bombshell interview with France Football won't exactly please Paris, calling them a “divisive club”. Via ESPN FC:

“Do people trivialise my performance? Yes, but at the same time, I don't blame them,” Mbappe said. “In France, they saw me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or in the national team. And I've been scoring a lot for years. So, for people, it becomes normal.”

“I never complained that my performances were trivialised,” he added. “I am young and I had the chance to be an observer, not so long ago, before being an actor. And myself, I trivialised what [Lionel] Messi was doing, what Cristiano Ronaldo was doing, what the great players were doing. We are in a consumer society, where ‘it's good, but do it again.'”

“And the fact that I'm right next door, in Paris… I think playing at PSG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course, it attracts gossip but it doesn't bother me because I know what I'm doing and how I do it.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In other words, Kylian Mbappe is basically saying PSG is dysfunctional. Yikes. The superstar also made it clear that 2023-24 will be his last Ligue 1 season. But, that's only if the Parisiens don't manage to cash in this summer.

Via Madrid Xtra:

“Reasons to believe that it’s my last season in Ligue 1? It's very simple, I'm a competitor, when I play, it's to win. It doesn't matter who I play with, what shirt I wear or where I play, I never settle. I just want to win, win CL. I’ll never be satisfied.”

To be brutally honest, Kylian Mbappe isn't going to win the Champions League at PSG when they couldn't even do so with Lionel Messi and Neymar alongside him.

It's time to move on.