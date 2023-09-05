French superstar Kylian Mbappe has been a target of Real Madrid for a long time. However, the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) winger is set to make a huge U-turn on his plans by signing a new contract with his current club.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe has been a huge point of discussion for Real Madrid and PSG. He had initially claimed not to extend his current PSG deal beyond 2024, which will allow him to be a free agent next summer. However, Real Madrid's bid failed to materialize this summer, and Mbappe stayed in the French capital.

Initially, PSG manager Luis Enrique removed him from the Ligue 1 squad due to an unclear future. However, the former Barcelona manager integrated him into the first-team squad as he looks to remain in shape for next year's Euros. Now, the World Cup winner wants to extend his stay with PSG and is discussing the potential of signing a new deal at the club.

Romano, in his Caught-Offside column, stated, “He's finally in conversations with PSG about a new contract, something that in June and July didn't happen. Mbappe's camp is speaking to the club about the future, and an extension is being discussed, though nothing is completed yet. Also, the terms of the potential extension are going to be crucial, like an exit clause for 2024.”

Mbappe was initially signed on loan by PSG from AS Monaco in 2017. The following year, his move was made permanent for €180m. He has won 13 trophies with the Ligue 1 giants and reached a Champions League final in 2020.