Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) raised expectations of Champions League glory for the French club, but the Argentine maestro faced criticism for not delivering the elusive title. However, his former teammate, Thierry Henry, has come to his defense, highlighting the differences between Messi's experiences at PSG and with the Argentine national team.

According to Henry, Messi's stint at PSG should not be seen as a failure. He explained that Messi shines brightly when he plays within a well-structured system, as he did with Argentina. The key, Henry suggests, is creating the proper system around the legendary forward to maximize his impact.

Messi's decision to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) over a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia raised eyebrows, but it has proven to be a wise move. In just 11 official matches across all competitions with Inter Miami, the former PSG man has already netted an impressive 11 goals and provided four assists. His remarkable form helped guide the MLS franchise to their first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup title.

Despite Messi's brilliance, Inter Miami faces a tough challenge to secure postseason qualification, sitting six points behind the playoff spots. However, Messi's presence and ability to inspire his teammates could be the catalyst the team needs to mount a late surge for a playoff berth.

Messi's journey in PSG may not have yielded the Champions League glory many anticipated. Still, his continued success and impact in the MLS demonstrate his enduring ability to influence games and lead his team to victory. As Inter Miami strives for postseason qualification, Messi's remarkable contributions have reaffirmed his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time, regardless of the league or club he represents.