PSG manager Luis Enrique has again attracted the headlines before today's first Ligue 1 game. The Spaniard has had a huge update on the squad that will take on Lorient tonight to open their Ligue 1 defense.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Enrique has dropped Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti, and Neymar from today's game against Lorient. The decision to drop the PSG trio is largely down to their unclear future. Mbappe, Verratti, and Neymar have all been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Mbappe's saga has covered most of the summer transfer window as he has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League's Al Ahli and Real Madrid.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Enrique was asked about the decision to drop the PSG trio. He said, “My actions will speak for my decisions.”

We don't know how good or bad the relationship of Enrique is with the PSG trio, but the Spaniard is clearly showing them who the boss is at Parc des Princes. The PSG hierarchy believe that Mbappe has massively disrespected the club after not deciding his future. Eventually, the Ligue 1 champions had to keep him for another reason, with the risk of losing him for free next summer.

It has been a sorry tale for Luis Enrique, who has had to face so many tough questions in his first season as PSG manager. However, he has managed big egos in the past at FC Barcelona. He managed arguably the best frontline in the football history of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar. If he can manage those players and win them the Treble, he can surely manage this group of egos at PSG.