It's not often that you see a coach or manager of a sports team happy following a loss. However, Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique proves to be an exception. Despite shockingly losing to Nice 3-2 on Friday, Enrique is not disappointed with his team.

In the win, Kylian Mbappe scored two goals while Nice's Terem Moffi also punched in two goals along with an assist that put them over the edge. Nice remains undefeated with two wins and three draws.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following the game Enrique said, “I'm happy with the team's performance — “I really am. When you give 100%, what should I be complaining about? We are entitled to progress, yes, we know that, but I'm not worried,” via Fabrizio Romano.

Luis Enrique after losing 3-2 to Nice: “I'm happy with the team's performance — I really am”. 🔴🔵🇫🇷 #PSG “When you give 100%, what should I be complaining about? We are entitled to progress, yes, we know that, but I'm not worried”. pic.twitter.com/7NO8SBR3gy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2023

Luis Enrique also praised Nice as a tough opponent after the loss, saying, “Nice were a very difficult team, with a very attractive game plan. Physically, I think they were superior to us and then they were very good in all counterattack situations,” via ESPN.

Even if Nice is a tough opponent, the response from Enrique is still surprising given that most managers are not that positive when their team loses, no matter how good the other team is.

This game was PSG's first loss since Enrique took over as manager in early July. They now have a 2-2-1 record and are third in the Ligue 1 standings behind Nice, who is second, and Monaco, who is in first. They will get to chance to rebound from this loss at their next contest on Tuesday versus Borussia Dortmund.