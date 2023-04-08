Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Just about nothing is going right at PSG these days. They’re out of the Champions League, Kylian Mbappe is unhappy with the club’s latest promotional video that centered only around him, and Lionel Messi is expected to leave this summer. To make matters worse, Christophe Galtier’s men have lost back-to-back Ligue 1 games and now have just a six-point cushion at the top of the table.

With the hope of giving PSG a spark of energy, President Nasser Al-Khelaifi delivered a fiery speech Friday morning after training, as revealed by Galtier. Via The Mirror UK:

“The president came to see us and spoke in the dressing room this morning. I think it was important that he was there and he was. Obviously, I have my share of responsibility as does the whole team,” Galtier said.

“We are all aware of this. Once that has been said, what do we do? Do we carry on like this or do we react? I am obviously aware of the President’s speech. His speech shows that we cannot continue like this. It was a clear and precise speech, aimed at everyone.

“There was a debrief about the performance against Lyon. I spoke to the group and told them that they had to show something different. The performance in the last match was not at all good enough.”

PSG first suffered a 2-0 defeat on March 19th to Rennes before rivals Lyon handed them another loss last Sunday by a score of 1-0. Considering this attack consists of Messi and Mbappe, it’s simply unacceptable to not find the back of the net in two straight games.

Paris now travels to Nice on Saturday for another huge fixture. Despite being dumped out of Europe’s most prized competition, a league title is still at stake.

We’ll see if Al-Khelaifi’s speech hits home.