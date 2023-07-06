Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has been at the centre of attention lately for all the wrong reasons. While his future with the Ligue 1 giants is up in the air, the controversies don’t seem to end in the Brazilian’s life.

Firstly, Neymar apologised after being caught cheating on his partner Bruna Biancardi. Then, he reportedly built an artificial lake in his mansion in Mangaratiba without permission. Now, another controversy has arisen in the life of the former Barcelona man.

According to the reports from the MARCA, the Brazilian superstar was involved in a fight at a nightclub in his home country. Last weekend, Neymar was seen arguing with another man at a nightclub in Rio de Janeiro. The PSG winger was accompanied by his girlfriend Biancardi during the incident.

It is reported that the evening at the nightclub ended in turmoil for Neymar as the arguments with another man ended in pushing and shouting. After the intervention of the security guards, the temperature went down, and both individuals calmed down. The reason for the fight between the two people is yet to be known.

Neymar is spending the last days of his vacation in Brazil before returning to France. He is reported to be on PSG’s pre-season tour. The rumours linking the former Barcelona man away from the Ligue 1 giants are coming thick and fast. Reports show the Brazilian could return to Camp Nou and accept a pay cut. However, Barcelona manager Xavi said that Neymar is not his priority.