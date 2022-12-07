By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo might be busy at the World Cup at the moment with Portugal, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from flying. After all, he is a free agent after his rocky exit with Manchester United last month because of the bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. That means Ronaldo is allowed to sign with any club he wants but the question remains, do any European giants actually want him? PSG has been mentioned as a possible destination, although it’s hard to imagine him playing in the French capital considering their attack consists of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

On Wednesday, club president Nasser Al Khelaifi was asked about the Ronaldo rumors and essentially shut them down immediately. Via Fabrizio Romano:

“Signing Ronaldo? The three players that we have [Messi, Neymar and Mbappé] it’s very difficult to think about Ronaldo”

“I wish him all the best. He’s fantastic and he’s still an amazing player”.

It feels almost impossible for PSG to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. To be frank, it doesn’t appear any notable teams actually want the striker, who caused a ton of drama at Old Trafford this season and even had a tantrum in Qatar after getting subbed off in the group stages. That resulted in him getting benched in the Round of 16 and his replacement Goncalo Ramos ended up bagging a hat-trick.

The reality is Ronaldo isn’t the player he once was. But, that doesn’t mean he can’t help a Champions League side. It’s just a matter of finding the right situation. A Saudi Arabian club has offered Cristiano a bonkers $200 million per season, but there is little chance he takes that option.

As for PSG, it’s probably not going to happen. Cristiano Ronaldo should land on his feet soon enough, though.