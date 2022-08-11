PSG eyeing shock move for Manchester United striker and it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG got off to a flying start to begin their Ligue 1 campaign, hammering Clermont 5-0 as Lionel Messi scored a brace and assisted another. But, the club is still looking to add reinforcements in the final third, specifically out wide or as a No. 9.

The latest player to creep onto their radar is Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, who is reportedly keen on a new challenge. Via Julien Laurens of ESPN:

Confirmation of the contacts between PSG and Marcus Rashford, as reported first by L’Equipe. PSG need a player who can play wide or as a 9. Rashford is keen on a new challenge, one year before the end of his contract. No discussions yet with Manchester United. @ESPNFC — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) August 11, 2022

As Laurens noted, Rashford has a year left on his contract with the Red Devils. PSG has yet to contact the Premier League outfit about the 24-year-old, who started on the left on Erik ten Hag’s front three last weekend in a dismal 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

Rashford scored just four goals last term in just 25 league appearances for United and even lost his spot on Gareth Southgate’s England squad in March. However, a move to PSG might not exactly be the best idea for Rashford. They usually go with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi up top. It’s unlikely the Brit breaks through and wins a starting spot, which means he’d probably be a substitute.

Also, a fresh start under ten Hag, the Red Devils’ new boss, could be a good thing for Rashford, a Manchester boy born and bred. PSG gaffer Christophe Galtier recently said the club is working on bringing in another attacker and it appears that could be Rashford. If United do negotiate at all with the French giants, they’re expected to demand a steep fee for him. Rashford has the option for a further year on his deal with the Red Devils.