Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have officially entered the race to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer. The Denmark international has been linked with a move to Manchester United throughout this summer, but he could have more than one suitor this window.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, PSG are set to submit a bid of €50m for Hojlund. Atalanta remain strict on their policy as they only want €70m plus add-ons for their striker. The Ligue 1 giants are currently talking with the Hojlund camp, but Manchester United remain in the driver's seat for now. The Red Devils have submitted a bid of €60m after agreeing personal terms.

PSG have reportedly identified Hojlund as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is set to leave the club this summer after a year of transfer rumors. The Ligue 1 giants have also confirmed Lionel Messi's and Mauro Icardi's permanent departures this summer. With so many goals in the attacking areas gone, PSG need to find a suitable striker for new manager Luis Enrique.

Both PSG and Manchester United are in the hunt for a striker. Both teams don't have a suitable striker to fit the manager's system. In the case of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was terminated last season, and the club refused to make a permanent switch to Wout Weghorst. Mason Greenwood has been cleared to play, but the dressing room doesn't want to see him back with the first team. For now, the Red Devils are in the ascendency. However, their limited budget could be a problem as PSG have the financial muscles to blow anybody out of the picture.