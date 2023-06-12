Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is expected to turn down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, reported by goal.com. He set his sights on a potential move to France, with PSG and Marseille expressing interest.

Wilfried Zaha, whose contract with Crystal Palace expires in July, has been weighing his options amid offers from both domestic and international clubs. The Guardian reports that the 30-year-old Ivorian international is likely to reject a staggering £30 million-per-year contract from Al-Nassr, which is three times the amount offered by Crystal Palace in a new deal (£200,000 per week).

Although Al-Nassr's proposal may have been enticing financially, Zaha is reportedly not keen on joining Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi Arabian club. Instead, he prefers to continue his career in Europe. The talented winger has already held informal talks with representatives from PSG, where the club's sporting director, Luis Campos, is known to be an admirer of Zaha's game-changing abilities.

Zaha's recent absence from Crystal Palace's squad was due to a hamstring injury, but he had an impressive season prior to that setback. In 28 appearances across all competitions, he scored seven goals and provided two assists, showcasing his importance to the team.

While Zaha has yet to make a final decision on his future, it appears that a move to France is on the horizon. In addition to PSG's interest, Marseille has also emerged as a potential destination for the dynamic winger.

As the transfer window approaches, Zaha's next move will undoubtedly generate significant attention and could mark a significant milestone in his career as he looks to make an impact in one of Europe's top leagues.