Juventus looks to hold off PSV and advance in the Champions League. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a PSV-Juventus prediction and pick.

In the first leg between PSV and Juventus, it was defense and late heroics that sealed the game. Juventus would score in the 34th minute on a goal from Weston McKennie to take the 1-0 lead. Still, PSV would tie the game in the 56th minute. Juventus would have plenty of opportunities, having eight shots on target in the game, and in the 82nd minute, Samuel Mbangula converted one to make it 2-1. PSV would be held to just two shots on target, as Juventus won the first leg 2-1 and now have a one-goal lead on aggregate.

Here are the PSV-Juventus Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: PSV-Juventus Odds

PSV: +135

Juventus: +190

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 goals: -132

Under 2.5 goals: +108

Why PSV Will Win

PSV has scored well overall this year. They have scored in 33 of 35 fixtures, scoring 101 goals in the process. That is good for 2.89 goals per game. Further, they have scored in eight of nine UCL games, scoring 17 goals, good for 1.89 goals per game. They have been much better at home. In UCL play at home, PSV has scored in all four fixtures and scored 11 goals in the process. That is good for 2.75 goals per game. They have been held to less than two goals just once at home in UCL play.

Luuk de Jong leads the way for PSV. He has two goals this year in UCL play, while he has ten goals and five assists in domestic league play. Meanwhile, Ricardo Pepi has been solid overall. He has 11 goals and two assists in Eredivisie play. Pepi has two goals and an assist so far in UCL play. Malik Tillman has also been great in UCL play. Tillman has three goals and two assists in UCL play. He has seven goals and an assist in domestic league play. Finally, Johan Bakayoko has two goals and an assist in UCL play.

PSV has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed ten goals so far in seven games, good for 1.43 goals per game. PSV also has one clean sheet in UCL play. They are also better on defense at home, allowing just one goal per game in UCL play at home.

Why Juventus Will Win

Juventus has scored in 28 of 36 total fixtures this year, scoring 58 goals in the process. That is good for 1.61 goals per game overall. Still, in UCL play, they have scored in just five of nine fixtures. Still, they have 11 goals, good for 1.22 goals per game. They have not been as strong on the road. Juventus has scored in just two of their four road fixtures in UCL play, scoring four goals overall.

Dusan Vlahovic has led the way for Juventus. He has eight goals with an assist so far in Serie A play, while he has scored four goals with an assist in UCL play. Furthermore, the four goals are on an expected 2.9 goals. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie has been solid in UCL play. He has three goals on an expected 1.3 goals in UCL play. McKennie has just two goals and three assists in Serie A play.

Juventus has been solid on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed just eight goals in nine fixtures, good for just .89 goals per game again conceded. They have three clean sheets overall and have allowed more than one goal in a game just once in UCL play.

Final PSV-Juventus Prediction & Pick

PSV has been scoring great at home in UCL play. In their last three games, they have scored three or more goals in all of them. Juventus has scored just one goal on the road in UCL play in their last three games. Further, in all games played, PSV has scored two or more goals in 14 of their last 15 home games. Meanwhile, Juventus has scored more than one goal just twice in their last 10 road games overall. Further, they have not scored more than two in those games. The Juventus defense is solid, but with PSV down on the aggregate, they will be pushing. Juventus will sit back and rely on their defense, but PSV will get enough of a push to get the win here.

