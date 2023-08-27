We're back to bring you another prediction and pick for continuing action of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. We turn our attentions towards Group B for this matchup between Puerto Rico (1-0) and Serbia (1-0) as the two teams square off from Manila. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Puerto Rico-Serbia prediction and pick.

Puerto Rico comes into this game following a gritty overtime win over South Sudan in their first competition. They were trailing for most of that game and deep into the fourth quarter, but managed to hit big shots down the stretch and force overtime. In extra time, Puerto Rico outscored South Sudan 20-15 and grabbed the huge win in a tight matchup.

Serbia comes into their second game following a dominant win 105-63 win over China. They were listed as 20-point favorites coming into that game and absolute blew China out of the water. They have a unique blend of size and skill on their roster this year, so keep an eye out for Serbia coming out of Group B in the later stages.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Puerto Rico-Serbia Odds

Puerto Rico: +18.5 (-122)

Serbia: -18.5 (-104)

Over: 173.5 (-111)

Under: 173.5 (-115)

How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. Serbia

Stream: Courtside 1891

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

*Watch FIBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Puerto Rico Will Cover The Spread

Puerto Rico comes in as the FIBA No. 21 ranked team and have a great chance to make it out of Group B over South Sudan and China. While a win over Serbia would be monumental for them, they need to first focus on cutting down their turnovers and taking care of the ball. They played a very sloppy game against South Sudan and had to resort to a critical overtime period. With 20 turnovers in that game, they'll have to seriously clean up their play against Serbia.

Puerto Rico saw the efforts from their starters turn up during the fourth and final quarter. The have a great ability to score the basketball in bunches and they're extremely fast in driving to the hoop. They're going to need more production out of their bench as they combined for just 13 points in their last game.

Why Serbia Will Cover The Spread

Serbia was a heavy favorite against China but they exceeded expectations and completely dominated in all facets of the game. They were the much more established team in the paint and shot 57% from the field. Their three-balls were also falling at 46.4% and they took tremendous care of the rock with only 12 turnovers the entire game. What was most impressive about Serbia was their staunch defense and ability to lock China down through all three levels of the half-court.

Serbia will be looking at a very favorable matchup as they're the much more fundamental team. Puerto Rico has had trouble turning the ball over, so the disciplined defense of Serbia should feast late into the game. Expect them to start hot as they try to keep their shooting hands hot. Eventually, their suffocating defense will become too much and Serbia will pull away on the fast-break points.

Final Puerto Rico-Serbia Prediction & Pick

Serbia will be the better team here and they should look to establish their dominance as the group's top team. 18.5 points is a tough spread to deal with, but the Serbians exceeded their expectations once before. Puerto Rico is too shaky to stay competitive throughout this whole game – let's take Serbia with the points.

Final Puerto Rico-Serbia Prediction & Pick: Serbia -18.5 (-104)