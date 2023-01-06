By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

After getting stunned by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to kick off the week, the Purdue Boilermakers made sure that they would recover right away, which they just did Thursday night, with Purdue basketball taking down the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for a massive 71-69 victory. With that win, the Boilermakers have managed to tie their best start ever through the first 15 games of a season, per SportsCenter.

The No. 1 Boilermakers had to claw their way up to score the win over Ohio State, which came into the ball game on the heels of a three-game undefeated streak. Purdue basketball big man Zach Edey led the way for the Boilermakers with a double-double production of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Braden Smith chipped in 16 points to go with four rebounds and six assists.

Purdue’s efficient offense ended up just being too much for the Buckeyes, especially with Edey getting his way and the Boilermakers hitting their shots from deep. Matt Painter’s squad, a top-five team in the nation in terms of adjusted offensive efficiency, knocked down 13 3-pointers to just six by Ohio State. The Boilermakers had trouble defending Ohio State inside the arc, but Painter had to give it to his boys still, as that was a very good Buckeyes team that, as far as KenPom’s metric is concerned, entered the contest with the better offense than Purdue basketball.

Purdue will look to score its 15th win of the season on Sunday against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Palestra.