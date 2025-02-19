The No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers lost 75-66 to the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday night. However, Braden Smith's performance in the defeat drew praise from Tom Izzo.

Smith played the entire game on the Boilermakers' behalf. He finished with a stat line of 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Izzo reflected on Smith's performance after the game. He had high remarks on the guard, who kept the Boilermakers in the contest as they made things difficult for the Spartans defense.

“I thought Jeremy Fears Jr. did a hell of a job on Braden Smith. Pound-for-pound, Smith may be the best player in the country,” Izzo said.

What's next for Braden Smith, Purdue

Certainly a strong statement for the legendary Spartans coach Tom Izzo to make about Braden Smith. His growth as a star for the Purdue Boilermakers hasn't gone unnoticed either.

This season, Smith is averaging 16.1 points, 8.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game after 27 appearances. He has shooting splits of 44.9% overall and 38.3% from downtown.

The loss has Purdue fall to 19-8 on the season, including an 11-5 display in conference play. They put up 78.2 points on 49.4% shooting from the field and 37.7% from three, beating opponents by a margin of 8.2 points per game.

The No. 13 Boilermakers look to end their three-game skid and return to the win column, having their next matchup on the road. They face the Indiana Hoosiers on Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET.