The Purdue transfer isn't visiting Louisville.

The college football transfer portal is slowing down, especially after Cameron Ward, KJ Jefferson, and DJ Uiagalelei made their decisions to start off the year 2024. Perhaps the best defensive player on the market is Purdue EDGE Nic Scourton, and his interest has been exploding after he led the Big Ten Conference in sacks this past season. But, after having a visit to Louisville lined up, Scourton has canceled it, per Pete Nakos of On3.

‘Purdue transfer EDGE Nic Scourton has called off his visit to Louisville, source tells On3 Sports.'

Scourton was reportedly set to take official visits to Louisville and Florida State, and his canceling the Louisville visit could be an encouraging sign for Florida State fans. But, he has also been known to be considering other programs, including Texas A&M and Colorado. Florida State visit was scheduled for January 3 and Louisville for January 4, so it will be interesting to see what happens next in the Scourton sweepstakes.

Scourton has reportedly prioritized a team with a winning culture, and his numbers are off the charts. This past season at Purdue, he registered 50 total tackles with 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. However, Purdue finished the year just 4-8 and 3-6 in Big Ten Conference play.

Nic Scourton has arguably been the hottest name in the portal on the defensive side since he decided to enter. With plenty of players across the country making their decisions with bowl season nearing its end, we could hear a commitment from him soon as well in the coming days.