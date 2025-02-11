ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been red-hot in Big Ten play. This would be a giant win for either team in determining who the Big Ten leader is. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Purdue-Michigan prediction and pick.

Purdue is 19-5 and has won four straight games. They have notable wins against Alabama, Ole Miss, Maryland, Oregon, and Michigan. They also have losses to Marquette, Penn State, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Ohio State. Trey Kaufman-Renn is the best player on the Boilermakers and will be a massive reason behind Purdue trying to pull the upset on the road.

Michigan is 18-5 this season and has won four straight. It has big wins against TCU, Xavier, Wisconsin, USC, UCLA, and Oregon. It has also lost to Wake Forest, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Purdue. Vladislav Goldin has been dominant down low for the Wolverines and has an opportunity to make a statement in this game at home.

Purdue: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +115

Michigan: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Purdue vs. Michigan

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: Peacock

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue has not missed a beat on offense this season despite losing Zach Edey from last year's team. They score 78.7 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 49.6%, and have a three-point percentage of 37.5%. KenPom loves this offense, too, ranking them seventh in adjusted offense and giving them a 123.9 rating.

Three Boilermakers players are averaging over double digits this season. Kauffman-Renn is the most consistent scorer, averaging 18.9 points per game, and is easily the spark for an offense that has been playing well all year. Then, Braden Smith is the assist leader, averaging 8.8 per game. The team is also a top-40 offense in ball movement, averaging 16.7 assists per game.

Kauffman-Renn is Purdue's biggest offensive key, but Fletcher Loyer and Smith have also been giant keys that make the Boilermakers move this season. Purdue should be able to score on Michigan because the Wolverines have been solid at best on defense but don't have the talent to ultimately slow them down, even on the road.

Purdue's defense has been among the best in the Big Ten. It allows 68.6 points per game, 43.8% from the field, and 30.4% from behind the arc. With a 96.6 rating, the defense is among the top 35 in KenPom.

The frontcourt has not been nearly as impressive this season without Zach Edey. Kauffman-Renn has been the best rebounder, averaging 6.4 per game, and the entire team only averages 33.2 per game. Five players are tied for the team lead in blocks, averaging 0.3 per game.

Finally, Smith is the best defender for the Boilermakers on the perimeter, averaging 2.6 steals per game. This defense has had a solid year, but defending the Wolverines in this matchup at home will be a massive challenge. They are one of the better offenses in the Big Ten and have multiple ways to beat you.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan's offense has been one of the best in the Big Ten this season. They score 81.7 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 49.2%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.3%. The Wolverines are a top-25 offense in KenPom, with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 119.

The key to this offense has been their balance; five players average over double digits in scoring, and Goldin is the leading scorer, averaging 15.7 points per game, and is arguably the best center in the Big Ten.

Tre Donaldson has been the best guard on this offense and is the assists leader, averaging 4.3 per game. The team is also in the top 20 in assists, averaging 17.3 per game. Purdue has proven to be one of the best defenses in the Big Ten, but with the added juice at home, Michigan will have some success on offense.

Michigan's defense has been average at best this season and is in the middle of the Big Ten. They allow 70.4 points per game, 40.6% from the field, and 30.8% from behind the arc. KenPom then ranked this offense at 21, with a 95.5 rating.

Danny Wolf has emerged as a beast down low next to Goldin, leading the team with 10.1 rebounds per game. Goldin also leads the team in blocks with 1.8 per game. The frontcourt also helps account for 38.1 rebounds per game.

Regarding on-ball defense, two players average at least one steal per game, with Donaldson and Gayle Jr. tied for the team lead with one. This defense has its hands full against Purdue, but the Wolverines have an advantage in Ann Arbor.

Final Purdue-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Purdue is the better team overall, but spot-wise, this screams Michigan. The Wolverines can take advantage with Goldin down low, and they should score easily at home. Michigan wins and covers at home and stays in Big Ten contention.

Final Purdue-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan -1.5 (-110)