The Rady Children's Invitational tips off first with a rematch of the 2023 Final Four between Purdue and NC State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Purdue-NC State prediction and pick.

Purdue is the No. 13 team in the country for the second time this season. At 5-1, the Boilermakers just dominated Marshall on Saturday with an 80-45 win. Before that win, they fell to Marquette 76-58 in what was one of their worst performances of the last few seasons. Funny enough, Purdue played one of their better games before the loss as they beat No. 2 Alabama at home. It's been an up-and-down season already and they have yet another tough opponent in NC State before they start conference play.

NC State is 5-0 to begin the season. They have yet to have a true test this year and facing Purdue will be their first. NC State was the 2024 Cinderella story by making it all the way to the Final Four. The Wolfpack would go on to lose to Zach Edey and Purdue. This NC State team is playing well as they defeated William & Mary 84-61 last Friday night. NC State will follow this game with a battle against Texas as a part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. They also take on No. 1 Kansas later in December.

Here are the Purdue-NC State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Purdue-NC State Odds

Purdue: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -330

NC State: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +260

Over: 146.5 (-105)

Under: 146.5 (-115)

How to Watch Purdue vs. NC State

Time: 3:00 ET/12:00 PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers in scoring at 17.7 points per game and adds 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The junior forward scored 18 against Marshall. He also hits his shots at a high rate at 60.0% on the season.

Fletcher Loyer is second on the squad in scoring at 14.5 points and adds 2.2 assists while shooting 61.9% from beyond the arc. He's been one of the top three-pointer shooters in the country over the last few seasons.

Lastly, Braden Smith is their third leading score at 12.2 per game. Smith has been a leader on this team alongside Loyer for the third season now. He contributes with 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and is third in the country in assists per game at 9.3.

Purdue relies on those three to provide a major load of the offense. Smith also defends very well and so does center Daniel Jacobson, who averages 1.5 blocks per game. Jacobson is a 7-foot-4 freshman and is expected to replicate what Zach Edey provided over the last few seasons.

Purdue averages 79.8 points per game and allows 67.7. They shoot 50.5% from the floor and average 18.7 assists per game. Purdue is also 3-3 against the spread.

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

NC State has a good chance to cover this spread. They are scoring consistently and playing great defense. The Wolfpack averages 10.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game. They are a better defensive squad than Purdue and if the Pack upset them on Thursday, it will be because of the lack of defense played by Purdue. Jacobson is young but can protect the rim. However, NC State has wings with length who can score. That will make it easier to attack the basket by forcing Jacobson on the perimeter.

Jayden Taylor leads the team in scoring at 13.8 per game. The senior can score the rock but provides his value on the defensive end. Taylor averages 2.4 steals per game including a five-steal game against Presbyterian. Facing two veteran guards in the backcourt, his defense will be needed.

Marcus Hill is second on the team in scoring at 13.2 per game. He scored 19 in their last win and shoots 58.7% from the floor. Ben Middlebrooks is third at 11.8 per game and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is fourth at 11.6 per game. Those two forwards are both 6-foot-10 and can be a major factor in disrupting Purdue's defense.

NC State averages 83.2 points and allows 63.6. They shoot at the same rate as Purdue at 50.5% per game. Further, NC State is 3-2 ATS this year.

Final Purdue-NC State Prediction & Pick

There have been a ton of upsets this season and even though it's not expected for NC State to win, they should keep this competitive and cover the spread in the Rady's Children Invitational.

Final Purdue-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State +7.5 (-108)