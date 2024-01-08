The number one team in the nation takes the court as we continue our college basketball odds series with a Purdue-Nebraska prediction and pick.

Purdue comes into the game ranked first in the nation currently. They are 14-1 on the year and started the season on a seven-game winning streak. They would drop their first game of the year against Northwestern, being upset by four. Still, they have won seven straight since then, including wins over Illinois and Arizona in the process.

Nebraska comes into the game sitting at 12-3 on the year. They also opened the year on a seven-game winning streak before falling to Creighton. It was a blowout in that one, as they lost by 29. The world then lost their next game as well, falling to Minnesota. Since then, they won another five in a row, but last time out fell to Wisconsin by 16.

College Basketball Odds: Purdue-Nebraska Odds

Purdue: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Nebraska: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Over: 151.5 (-106)

Under: 151.5 (-114)

How to Watch Purdue vs. Nebraska

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread

Purdue is number two in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings while sitting second on offense and eighth on defense. They have also faced the fourth hardest schedule according to Ken Pom, coming away with just one loss on the year. Further, Purdue is 14th in the nation in points per game while sitting 10th in assists per game this year. They are also 20th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. They have been led by Zach Edey.

Edey comes into the game with 22.3 points per game this year. That is good for fourth in the nation this year, while a his shooting percentage of 63.4 percent is 15th in the nation. Last time out, he had just ten points on five of five shooting while in foul trouble. He is helped heavily by Braden Smith. Smith comes in averaging 6.7 assists per game this year.

They have been solid in the rebounding game as well, sitting ninth in the nation in rebounds per game. Further, they are 11th in defensive rounds per game as well. Edey and Smith lead the way there too. Edey is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game this year. Not all of them are on the defensive side though, with just 6.5 defensive rebounds per game. Braden Smith is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game, which is second on the team. Of that, five per game are averaged on the defensive side.

On defense, Purdue is 79th in points against per game this year but does not give up free points at the line. Purdue is seventh in the nation in free throws made per game this year. Once again, the story on defense is Edey and Smith. Edey comes in with 2.3 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Smith has 1.8 steals per game on the season.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread

Nebraska is 52nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 45th in the nation this year in adjusted offensive efficiency while also sitting 82nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Nebraska is 74th in the nation in points per game this year. Meanwhile, they are top 50 in the points attempts made this year. Keisei Tominaga leads the way in points per game this year, with 14.2 points per game. Joining him in scoring well are Brice Williams and Rienk Mast. Williams comes in with 13.5 points per game this year, while Mast has 12.9 points per game.

Nebraska is 29th in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting 28th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. The rebounding game is led by Rienk Mast. Mast comes in with 9.1 rebounds per game this year, leading the team. Meanwhile, Juwan Gary is second on the team with 5.9 rebounds per game this year, while averaging 12.1 rebounds per game this year. Rounding out the top rebounders is Brice Williams, who comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game.

On defense, Nebraska is 72nd in opponent points per game this year. They are 20th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Keisei Tominaga leads the team with 1.1 steals per game this year.

Final Purdue-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

While Purdue is a two-man show, Nebraska does not have the talent or level of players to keep up with those two guys. Illinois kept the game with Purdue much closer for two reasons. They have a smaller talent gap, and Edey did not play as much in that game. If Edey does not get into foul trouble, this could run towards a blowout.

Final Purdue-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Purdue -7.5 (-110)