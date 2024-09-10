The PWHL revealed the official names and logos for its six franchises ahead of its sophomore season on Monday. After debuting in January 2024 without team names, the PWHL introduced the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres as the league’s first official monikers.

The inaugural season saw teams identified solely by geographic locations and one primary color, a design that has carried over into the new logos to maintain continuity for fans. Boston Fleet captain Hilary Knight stressed the importance of these new identities.

“Obviously, in Year 1, you have to build a culture and somewhat of an identity. Now, to have logos and names, I’m super excited for the fans to have that strong identity,” Knight said, as reported by Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.

The PWHL faced some criticism for launching without team names, but the league explained that the accelerated timeline between its founding and the start of the season made it too difficult to finalize names in time for year one. According to Amy Scheer, senior VP of business operations, the league took a “thorough and thoughtful” approach to developing the team brands over the past nine months, and the focus is now on how fans will bring these logos to life in the arena.

“I don’t think any of us are sitting here concerned about backlash, understanding that we know that we did things the right way,” Scheer said. “The next phase for us is to see our fans bring these logos to life in the arena and how they start to take on our brand and really bring it to life.”

PWHL logos reflect culture, history

Each name reflects a connection to the respective city’s history or culture. The Boston Fleet is a nod to the city’s maritime history, while the Minnesota Frost highlights the state’s deep connection to hockey. Montréal’s team name, Victoire, features a fleur-de-lis and hidden “M” in its logo, and Ottawa Charge draws inspiration from the city’s motto, with team captain Brianne Jenner hoping fans embrace the connection. The New York Sirens evoke both the sounds of the city and the sirens heard after scoring a goal, while the Toronto Sceptres connect to the city’s royal ties, representing power and strength.

While players were consulted during the process, they did not have final sign-off on the names. The league partnered with creative agency Flower Shop to develop the identities and consulted the NHL to ensure there were no conflicts with existing teams. The PWHL has confirmed that new jerseys will be available by late October or early November.

With a 30-game schedule set for the 2024-25 season, including neutral-site games, the PWHL is gearing up for another successful year as it builds its own legacy.