Claire Thompson has an interesting road to the PWHL, but New York think she's worth it.

Claire Thompson could be the best of PWHL New York’s standout group of defensemen this season. But there’s a chance Thompson may never play a single shift in the inaugural season of the new Professional Women’s Hockey League.

A 2022 Olympic gold medalist with Canada, Thompson is a full-time student at NYU School of Medicine.

And that’s the rub.

The 25-year-old is one of three players on New York’s reserve list. To be activated and able to play, another player must be injured. And even then, there are restrictions to how many games she can play, days on the active roster and how often she can be activated from the reserve list.

Oh, and there’s the other complication that medical school is difficult and a full-time commitment. Yet New York believes it’s worth putting Thompson on its reserve list just in case all the stars align.

Thompson is worth the gamble.

A standout at Princeton University, and captain her senior season, Thompson had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in seven games for Canada at the Beijing Olympics. She set a women’s Olympic record for most points by a defenseman.

“She definitely can be a huge asset for us,” New York general manager Pascal Daoust said on a conference call Thursday. “But we have to respect the rules of the league and respect her personal life as a full-time student in med school.”

With defenseman Micah Zandee-Hart sidelined throughout training camp and likely unavailable to start the season, perhaps New York has its opening to get Thompson in a few games.

New York begins the season on the road in Toronto on Jan. 1 and then plays two home games. Perhaps that could fit with Thompson’s schedule. However, New York plays four straight road games Jan. 14-26, which likely wouldn’t mesh with Thompson’s hectic schedule. So, she may have to wait for another opening.

“If she’s coming, we’re going to be happy to have her,” Daoust explained. “But it also means that we lost a soldier or two. We never want to lose a soldier, but if it happens, we know that we have a special ace waiting.”

PWHL New York built its roster with an emphasis on the defensive corps. Along with Thompson and Zandee-Hart, who was named captain Thursday, New York has 2022 Olympic gold medalist Ella Shelton, rising star Brooke Hobson and Jaime Bourbonnais, who has helped Canada win gold, silver and bronze at three different world championships.

That’s a solid core group. And it has a true ace waiting in the wings.