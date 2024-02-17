It's a new era for women's hockey in North America.

Women's hockey in North America reached new heights on Friday night.

A full 19,285 fans packed into Scotiabank Arena for “The Battle on Bay Street” between PWHL's Toronto and Montreal, setting the record for the largest women's hockey crowd in the process. Toronto beat Montreal 3-0, but the game was so much bigger than the final score.

The previous record of 18,013 — set at the 2013 world championships in Canada's capital — was smashed on Friday, and the buzz in the building was undeniable.

“It just shows that demand for women's hockey and women's sport,” Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell said after posting an impressive 30-save shutout in front of the raucous crowd. “Playing in this venue was something that we're always going to cherish for the rest of our lives.”

“To see the amount of signs in the stands, to see little girls, little boys, families coming up, it's unbelievable,” Montreal star Marie-Philip Poulin echoed. “What's happening in women's hockey right now, it's surreal and we all take it in with a big smile.”

PWHL in great shape in inaugural season

It's fantastic to see the PWHL ushering in these kind of crowds, and it truly is a new era for women's hockey in North America.

Jesse Compher, Hannah Miller and Victoria Bach all scored for Toronto to help the club improve to 6-5. With the loss, Montreal falls to 6-2-2. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 21 saves in a losing effort on Saturday.

“Compher opened the scoring at 5:11 of the third with a shot over Desbiens' shoulder. Miller made it 2-0 with 4:39 remaining, firing a wrist between Desbiens' legs. Bach scored with 4:07 left with Desbiens off for an extra attacker,” wrote ESPN.

Canadian women's basketball team star Kia Nurse, the cousin of Toronto star Sarah Nurse, performed the ceremonial puck drop before the historic game.

“It was amazing,” Toronto head coach Troy Ryan reflected. “I like to think that I've been in some pressure situations or some exciting situations but even a middle-aged man walking along that bench, I was emotional. I can't even imagine what some of the players who have fought so long to get these opportunities [felt]. We just said take a moment at least to soak it up, I think they went through that [inaugural game] together as a group, so a lot of emotions that come with it.”

It was a milestone moment for the new Professional Women's Hockey League, and the demand for the product looks to only be growing in 2024.