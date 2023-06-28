Qingque is a Honkai Star Rail character. Check out our Qingque guide for the best Traces, Light Cones, Relics, and more.

Honkai Star Rail – Qingque Guide

Qingque is a 4-star Quantum character following the Path of Erudition. She was a character that became available along with the game's official release.

She is an accessible source of Quantum DMG and is worth raising, even though her early levels are a little underwhelming. After enough investment, she can be a good DPS and isn't really picky about her party members. She can also buff herself and generate skill points, so the materials you're using to raise her can be worth it. She is infamous for incorporating luck into her playstyle and can require lots of energy and SP to play if you're unlucky.

Qingque Abilities and Traces Guide

The priority for leveling her Abilities is Basic > Skill = Ultimate > Talent

Basic Attack – Flower Pick (Single Target)

Tosses 1 jade tile from the suit with the fewest tiles in hand to deal Quantum DMG equal to 50% of Qingque's ATK to a single enemy.

Enhanced Basic Attack – Cherry on Top! (Blast)

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 120% of Qingque's ATK to a single enemy, and deals Quantum DMG equal to 50% of Qingque's ATK to enemies adjacent to it.

“Cherry on Top!” cannot recover Skill Points.

Skill – A Scoop of Moon (Enhance)

Immediately draws 2 jade tile(s) and increases DMG by 14% until the end of the current turn. This effect can stack up to 4 time(s). The turn will not end after this Skill is used.

Ultimate – A Quartet? Woo-hoo! (AoE)

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 120% of Qingque's ATK to all enemies, and obtain 4 jade tiles of the same suit.

Energy Cost: 140

Talent – Celestial Jade (Enhance)

When an ally's turn starts, Qingque randomly draws 1 tile from 3 different suits and can hold up to 4 tiles at one time.

If Qingque starts her turn with 4 tiles of the same suit, she consumes all tiles to enter the “Hidden Hand” state.

While in this state, Qingque cannot use her Skill again. At the same time, Qingque's ATK increases by 36%, and her Basic ATK “Flower Pick” is enhanced, becoming “Cherry on Top!” The “Hidden Hand” state ends after using “Cherry on Top!”.

Technique – Game Solitaire (Enhance)

After using Technique, Qingque draws 2 jade tile(s) when the battle starts.

Qingque Light Cone Guide

The 5-star Light Cone Before Dawn is her best-in-slot.

Before Dawn

Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36/42/48/54/60%. Increases the wearer's Skill and Ultimate DMG by 18/21/24/27/30%. After the wearer uses their Skill or Ultimate, they gain Somnus Corpus. Upon triggering a follow-up attack, Somnus Corpus will be consumed and the follow-up attack DMG increases by 48/56/64/72/80%.

If Before Dawn is being equipped by a different character or it is simply unavailable, check out the following more accessible Light Cones.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day

After entering battle, increases the wearer's DMG based on their Max Energy. DMG increases by 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4% per point of Energy, up to 160 Energy.

Night on the Milky Way

When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 16% increased DMG for 1 turn(s).

The Seriousness of Breakfast

Increases the wearer's DMG by 12/15/18/21/24%. For every defeated enemy, the wearer's ATK increases by 4/5/6/7/8%, stacking up to 3 time(s).

Qingque Relics Guide

Prioritize the following Main Stats:

Body: CRIT Rate

Feet: SPD

Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG%

Link Rope: ATK%

Prioritize the following Sub Stats, in order:

CRIT DMG = CRIT Rate

ATK%

SPD

Genius of Brilliant Stars is the recommended Relic Set for Qingque.

2-Pc: Increases Quantum DMG by 10%.

4-Pc: When the wearer deals DMG to the target enemy, ignores 10% DEF. If the target enemy has Quantum Weakness, the wearer additionally ignores 10% DEF.

You can also have a half-and-half comprised of Genius of Brilliant Stars and Musketeer of Wild Wheat to gain the following effects:

Increases Quantum DMG by 10%.

ATK increases by 12%.

Pair it with the Space Sealing Station set.

2-Pc: Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer's ATK increases by an extra 12%.

Ideally, you'd have a 1:2 ratio between CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG.

Qingque Team Comp Guide

Qingque best functions as a secondary DPS. This is due to her having less reliability than most DPS choices because luck is a factor in how much damage she does.

Main DPS (The Hunt)

This character is here to deal some damage and pick up the slack when Qingque fails to roll well on her Skill. It's advisable to put a The Hunt character to minimize overlap with Qingque's AoE attacks.

Qingque

Qingque can be the team's secondary DPS, providing a way to fight enemies with Quantum weakness and damage from her enhanced Normal Attacks.

Healer

The choices for healers are quite restricted, as there are only three in the game including Luocha. If you're not planning to roll for him, place Bailu or Natasha instead.

