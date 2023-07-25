Even the director of Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino, has indulged in the pop culture phenomenon that is “Barbenheimer.” The double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer became the talk of the town, and you can be assured that Tarantino's hard-earned cash went towards those opening weekend box office hauls.

A Twitter user posted a photo of Tarantino at a movie theater in Westwood at the box office, purchasing a ticket. The caption of the photo read, “In Westwood after seeing Oppenheimer, Quentin Tarantino walks across the street and buys a ticket to see Barbie.”

In Westwood after seeing “Oppenheimer,” Quentin Tarantino walks across the street and buys a ticket to see “Barbie.” pic.twitter.com/w7TdfCE04n — Saul Gonzalez (@SaulGonzalezCA) July 23, 2023

Ironically, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the theater the photo was taken at, the Bruin, was featured in Tarntino's last film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Barbenheimer craze was born out of social media noticing the drastic difference in tone between Barbie and Oppenheimer. One of them is a bubblegum pop-looking film filled with bright visuals and tongue-in-cheek humor. The other film is a historical epic directed by Christopher Nolan. Both, however, have ensembles filled with some of the biggest A-listers in the world.

Both films had hot starts to their theatrical runs. Barbie grossed over $356 million worldwide during its opening weekend while Oppenheimer has grossed over $180 million.

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most accomplished filmmakers who is in the early stages of planning his next (and final) film, The Movie Critic. He's most known for the likes of Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Inglourious Basterds, and his previous film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It's clear that he has a love of cinema, and that includes Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are in theaters now.